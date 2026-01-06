Custodian of Jamkaran Mosque: Participation in I‘tikaf Is Divine Choice, Guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaqnejad, custodian of the holy Jamkaran Mosque, has described participation in the spiritual retreat of I‘tikaf as a result of divine choice and guidance, urging worshippers to recognize the significance of the opportunity granted to them.

Addressing devotees at the holy Jamkaran Mosque, Hojatoleslam Ojaqnejad congratulated participants on the blessed days of I‘tikaf and said their presence during the retreat reflects a special form of divine favor.

“Out of millions of people, God has chosen you to draw closer to Him in this sacred place and during these luminous days, so that you may benefit from His mercy,” he said, calling the spiritual retreat a rare and valuable blessing.

Emphasis on Prayer and Collective Responsibility

Highlighting the central role of supplication during I‘tikaf, Hojatoleslam Ojaqnejad stressed that prayer first and foremost transforms the individual, while also carrying broader social and moral responsibilities.

He urged participants to dedicate their prayers not only to personal spiritual growth, but also to global concerns, including oppressed nations around the world, as well as prayers for guidance and well-being of the Islamic Ummah.

Imam Ali’s Universal and Timeless Legacy

Referring to the unparalleled position of Imam Ali (peace be upon him), Ojaqnejad said the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) made numerous statements about Imam Ali whose significance, he noted, would have sufficed to establish the virtue of entire nations.

“Even non-Muslim scholars and intellectuals have acknowledged and admired the greatness of Imam Ali’s personality,” he said.

He cited the views of prominent Christian thinkers, including Lebanese author George Jordac, who famously described Imam Ali as a unique and exceptional figure in human history.

“Imam Ali is a multidimensional human being,” Ojaqnejad said. “He stands at the pinnacle of knowledge, worship, justice, struggle, dignity, and care for the vulnerable. In every field, he is a model and a hero.”

Prayer for Steadfastness and Spiritual Fulfillment

In his closing remarks, Hojatoleslam Ojaqnejad prayed for the spiritual success and good outcome of those observing I‘tikaf, expressing hope that participants would remain steadfast on the path of divine guidance.

“We ask God, through His grace and through the blessings of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), to keep us firm on the path of guidance and to count us among the followers of the martyrs and the people of resistance,” he said.

The annual I‘tikaf retreat at Jamkaran Mosque continues to draw thousands of worshippers, reflecting the enduring role of spiritual practices in shaping religious identity and collective consciousness in Iranian society.

......................

End/ 257