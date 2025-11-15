25 Oil-Exporting States Accused of Fueling Israel’s War on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new report by Oil Change International accused 25 oil-exporting countries of fueling "Israel’s" two-year war on Gaza by supplying millions of tonnes of crude and refined petroleum products, warning that fossil-fuel flows are directly linked to what UN bodies have described as genocide.

The study, titled Behind the Barrel and released during the UN climate summit in Brazil, revealed that between November 1, 2023, and October 1, 2025, "Israel" received 323 shipments amounting to 21.2 million metric tons of oil products.

According to the findings, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were the primary suppliers of crude oil, providing 70% of total deliveries. Russia, Greece, and the United States were identified as the leading exporters of refined fuel, with the US being the exclusive supplier of JP-8, a specialized jet-fuel blend used in military aircraft.

“States risk becoming complicit in genocide under international law,” said Shady Khalil of Oil Change International, noting that the same fossil-fuel system driving climate breakdown is also “enabling violence.” The investigation was conducted by Data Desk.

Irene Pietropaoli, senior fellow at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, emphasized that states must comply with ICJ provisional measures. She warned: “Military or other assistance to Israel’s operations in Gaza may expose states to liability for complicity in genocide.”

When asked about distinguishing between civilian and military fuel, Ana Sanchez Mera, coordinator of the Global Energy Embargo for Palestine, argued that such a division is artificial.

“It is one system of settler-colonial occupation,” she said, pointing to "Israel’s" electricity grid, which is partly powered by coal.

Some governments have already taken steps to distance themselves from "Israel’s" energy supply chain. In August 2024, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended coal exports to "Israel." While official data shows Brazil last shipped oil directly to "Israel" in March 2024, union leaders in Rio de Janeiro claimed Brazilian oil may have been rerouted through Italy.

/129