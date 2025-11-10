Colombia’s President: What is happening in Gaza is brutal test of global authority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has stated that the events in Gaza constituted a “brutal test” of global power.

This came in remarks during a speech he made at the Third Social Summit of the Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, hosted by the Colombian city of Santa Marta in the north of the country.

In his speech, Petro specifically targeted the United “States and Israel” in the crimes that have carried out against the Palestine’s people in Gaza.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Petro said, “What is happening in Gaza is a brutal test of global power. The message is not only for the Palestinian people, but for all the peoples of the world.”

.....................

End/ 257