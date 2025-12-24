Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi highlights Nahj al-Balagha’s role in promoting professional ethics, public trust

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has underlined the enduring relevance of Nahj al-Balagha as a guide for promoting professional ethics, safeguarding human dignity, and strengthening public trust within society.

In a message delivered to a specialized conference on Nahj al-Balagha, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi emphasized that studying the teachings of Amir al-Mu’minin Imam Ali (peace be upon him) offers valuable lessons for addressing contemporary social and law enforcement challenges. He stressed that understanding Imam Ali’s character and applying his principles in governance and professional responsibilities can significantly enhance social capital and foster ethical conduct across institutions.

The senior cleric began his message by expressing gratitude to the organizers and participants of the conference, praising the Qom Provincial Police Command for holding the event with a scientific and purposeful approach aimed at deepening understanding of the Alawi tradition. “This conference is an important platform for linking the timeless wisdom of Nahj al-Balagha with the practical needs of contemporary society,” he noted.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi described Nahj al-Balagha as one of the most authentic and profound Islamic texts after the Holy Quran, containing a coherent system of moral, social, and managerial teachings. He highlighted its potential to guide justice, rule of law, responsibility, respect for rights, and the ethical exercise of power, providing a framework for both individual and organizational conduct in Islamic society.

He added that integrating the lessons of Nahj al-Balagha into educational and executive frameworks can help cultivate professional ethics, protect human dignity, and enhance public confidence in institutions, ultimately contributing to societal well-being and cohesion.

Concluding his message, the cleric extended his prayers for the success of all scholars, researchers, and participants in leveraging the Alawi teachings to serve the Islamic system and the public effectively.

The conference, attended by scholars, law enforcement officials, and academics, reflects a growing effort in Iran to link classical Islamic teachings with contemporary governance, social responsibility, and ethical leadership.

