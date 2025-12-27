Ayatollah Sistani Meets Sheikh Hassan Jafari in Najaf, Emphasizes Unity and Cooperation Among Pakistani Shia Community

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, graciously met with Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari, a prominent religious leader and representative of Ayatollah Sistani, in Najaf al-Ashraf. The meeting, which took place in the esteemed presence of Ayatollah al-Sistani, marked a significant moment of spiritual and academic exchange.

At the outset of the meeting, Ayatollah Sistani extended special prayers for the believers across Pakistan, particularly emphasizing those from Gilgit-Baltistan.

He urged the Shia community in Pakistan to maintain unity and harmony, stressing the importance of living together with mutual respect.

He further advised that they represent the true image of Shia Islam through their character, ethics, and actions.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Sistani expressed high regard for Sheikh Hassan Jafari’s contributions to religious, educational, and social services.

The revered scholar acknowledged Jafari’s efforts and expressed his hope that the Shia people of Gilgit-Baltistan would seriously consider his guidance and apply it in their lives. Ayatollah Sistani also prayed for Sheikh Jafari’s continued health and well-being.

Sheikh Maysam Jafari, the son of Sheikh Hassan Jafari, was also present at the meeting. Ayatollah Sistani offered prayers for Sheikh Maysam’s academic success, spiritual elevation, and future contributions to religious services.

Following this, Sheikh Jafari also had a detailed meeting with Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Raza Sistani, the son of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The two scholars engaged in an in-depth discussion covering a variety of academic, educational, and religious topics.

During the meeting, Sheikh Jafari expressed his heartfelt condolences to Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Raza Sistani on the passing of his esteemed mother. In return, Ayatollah Sistani’s son offered his condolences for the tragic loss of Sheikh Jafari’s young daughter and conveyed his sincere prayers for her recovery.

In a deeply emotional exchange, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Raza Sistani remarked, “You are our connection to the noble legacy of the past, and I have prayed for you extensively. Your role in Pakistan is a vital continuation of our tradition.”

This meeting underscores the importance of continued scholarly and spiritual ties between Shia religious leaders across the globe, particularly emphasizing the values of unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility within the Shia community.