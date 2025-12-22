Pakistani Minister Strongly Condemns Removal of Muslim Woman’s Hijab in India, Cites Rising Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ataullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister for Information, strongly criticized India over the reported removal of the hijab of a Muslim female medical graduate in the eastern state of Bihar, describing the incident as evidence of rising Islamophobia and a growing lack of tolerance in the country.

In an interview, Tarar said, “This incident is deeply regrettable, and the conduct attributed to a senior Indian political figure, including the Chief Minister of Bihar, is strongly condemnable.” He added that such incidents reflect “moral decay, severe polarization, and violent extremism” in India.

The Pakistani minister emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally condemned the incident, noting that it has prompted a diplomatic response from Islamabad. According to him, such events should not be viewed in isolation from what he described as an organized propaganda environment and distorted narratives spread through media outlets and digital platforms.

Referring to recent tensions between the two countries, Tarar said, “Pakistan has in recent years been subjected to sustained information warfare by India, with the dissemination of disinformation, particularly during periods of crisis, becoming a tool to influence domestic and international public opinion.”

