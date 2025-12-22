Reactions to Anti-Islam Remarks by Welsh Far-Right Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Richard Taylor, leader of the Advance UK party in Wales, has made controversial remarks calling for the expulsion of “all forms of Islam” from Britain, while also defending the right of a Reform UK mayoral candidate to tell David Lammy, the UK’s deputy prime minister, “go back to the Caribbean.”

Taylor, who has a history of involvement with several right-wing groups, including the Brexit Party and the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party, and who was previously known as a commentator on GB News, made the statements during an online program. In the broadcast, he said he was unconcerned about being labelled “far right” or “racist” for holding such views.

The activist, who had previously split from Reform UK, also used the program to voice support for Chris Perry, the party’s mayoral candidate. Perry had told Lammy to “go back to the Caribbean,” despite the fact that the UK deputy prime minister was born in Britain. The remarks have drawn widespread negative reactions across media outlets and political circles.

The anti-fascist group Far Right Watch Wales, pointing to Taylor’s background, including his frequent changes in party affiliation and personal controversies, warned that the presence of figures with such views risks normalizing hate speech and racism within the political sphere.

A political source told media outlets that changes in appearance or rhetoric have not altered the substance of Taylor’s positions, adding that his recent comments have once again highlighted growing concerns over the spread of anti-Islamic and discriminatory discourse in British politics.

**************

End/ 345E