Pakistan’s Shia Leader “Israel is an open enemy of Pakistan”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting was also attended by central leaders of Asgharia Organization Pakistan, including former president Asghar Ali Buzdar, Rais Nisar Ali Chandio, Allama Sarfaraz Mehdi Chandio, Imran Ali Shahani, Allama Saif Ali Domki, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Domki stressed that the entire Muslim Ummah must unite to confront Israeli aggression. He called on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and other Arab states to abandon what he described as “slavery to the United States” and instead join hands with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance bloc, who for years have resisted American and Israeli oppression.

He criticized certain Muslim and Arab rulers for what he termed “betrayals against the resistance,” accusing them of acting as agents of the U.S. and Israel. “It is tragic that the treachery of some Arab leaders has left Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon drenched in blood,” he said.

Allama Domki further emphasized that Pakistan must stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine who continue to resist Israeli occupation.

He added that Israel is an open enemy on pakistan and reminded that Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal had, nearly a century ago, already warned the Muslim world about the expansionist ambitions of Israel and the destructive designs of global imperial powers.

In addition, Domki expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan. He urged the government and state institutions to move beyond “lofty claims” and take concrete action to provide relief. “Those who have lost their homes, livestock, and crops must be rehabilitated and empowered to rebuild their lives. This is the government’s foremost responsibility,” he stressed.