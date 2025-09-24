MWM Pakistan Distributes Food to 1,000 Flood Victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to a statement from Multan, MWM District President Advocate Aun Raza Anjum confirmed that food distribution is ongoing daily with the support of local philanthropists. In addition to food aid, medical camps have been set up in Multan City, Shujaabad, and Jalalpur to provide healthcare services to flood victims.

So far, over 3,500 ration bags have been distributed across the district. Advocate Anjum urged wealthy individuals and donors to extend their support and assistance to those affected by the devastating floods.

This coordinated humanitarian effort highlights the community’s commitment to helping vulnerable populations recover from the natural disaster.