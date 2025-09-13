Twelve soldiers killed in worst strike since December 2024 in South Waziristan, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A deadly terrorist attack targeted a Pakistani military convoy in South Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of 12 soldiers and leaving several others critically injured. The incident marks the most severe strike in the region since December 2024.

Local media sources confirmed that at least 12 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives, while multiple others sustained serious injuries during the assault.

Officials reported that many of the wounded remain in critical condition, and the death toll may rise as rescue and medical operations continue.

This incident stands as the deadliest attack on Pakistan’s armed forces in South Waziristan since the December 2024 assault.

As of now, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

