Islamabad ceremony showcases Tahir-ul-Qadri’s role in strengthening Ummah cohesion

AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony of the latest works of Sheikh-ul-Islam Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri was held in Islamabad under the auspices of Minhaj-ul-Quran Pakistan, with the participation of scholars, researchers and religious figures.

The works include studies on Quranic interpretation, exegetical sciences, Prophetic hadith (PBUH) and the noble life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hojatoleslam Arif Hussain Wahedi, Vice Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, praised Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri’s scientific and research services, describing them as a valuable contribution to raising the level of religious knowledge and strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

Referring to the difficult decades marked by the spread of sectarianism, Wahedi recalled that in 1988, Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri and Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi took an historic step by issuing the first moral code for the unity of the Ummah, which consolidated the foundations of peace and cohesion in the country.

He stressed that such efforts continue to serve as a model for preserving solidarity and promoting mutual understanding within the Islamic world.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of Islamic proximity and interfaith solidarity, sending a clear message of cooperation, empathy and cohesion across the Islamic community.

