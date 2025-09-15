Jabir ibn Hayyan, Father of Chemistry, Was Student of Imam Sadiq (A.S) – Baltistan University

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Chemistry at the University of Baltistan organized a grand celebration in honor of the auspicious births of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S). The event, held with great devotion and respect, was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and individuals from various schools of thought.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Shafqat Hussain, Head of the Chemistry Department, while Maulana Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali Ansari, Vice President of the Imamia Association, was the chief guest.

In his address, Dr. Shafqat Hussain expressed that it was a blessed moment for the university to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in its very first year. He emphasized that the first message of Islam is "Iqra" (read), yet today, Muslims are falling behind in education and are experiencing a decline, while other nations have risen through knowledge and research.

He advised the youth to mold their lives according to the teachings and character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to seek guidance from the teachings of Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S).

Maulana Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali Ansari, Vice President of the Imamia Association of Baltistan, remarked that Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) established scientific centers in Medina and Kufa, where over 4,000 students were enrolled. Great scientists like Jabir ibn Hayyan, known as the "Father of Chemistry," were among Imam Jafar Sadiq's (AS) students. He highlighted that if Muslims follow the example of the Prophet and his family, they could once again lead the world.

He also urged that the rulers should support the most talented and deserving students in universities and colleges, providing them with academic opportunities to help them make their country and region proud. It was Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) whose theories contributed to the invention of the telescope by scientists.