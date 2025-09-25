Shia Cleric: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah was not just hero of Lebanon, but for all Muslims around the world

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful statement of solidarity with the people of Gaza and condemnation of global oppression, prominent Pakistani Shiite leader Allama Maqsood Ali Domki emphasized that the blood of Gaza’s martyrs is awakening the conscience of humanity.

Speaking at a religious gathering at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Jacobabad, the central leader of the Jamaat-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan stated that people across the world are increasingly rejecting the tyranny of oppressors such as the United States and Israel.

"Every day, the global public's growing disdain for tyrants like the Pharaohs and Yazids of our time is becoming evident," Allama Domki said. "In Europe, millions of people are taking to the streets in support of Gaza, a clear symbol of their rejection of oppression and injustice."

He further remarked that the martyrdom of righteous figures—who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against oppressive powers like America and Israel—is being honored in gatherings around the world.

This global awakening, he said, is the precursor to the promised era of justice, as foretold in the Torah, Psalms, Gospel, and Qur'an, signaling the imminent realization of righteous governance and the leadership of the oppressed.

"Despite the ongoing darkness of oppression, the dawn of a new, just era is becoming increasingly clear," Allama Domki added. "The changing global dynamics are a clear indication of the humiliation of the oppressors and the ultimate victory of the righteous."

In his address, he also highlighted the critical importance of "Jihad-e-Tabeen" (the struggle to explain and advocate the truth) within Pakistan, urging all Muslims to stand firm in their responsibility to challenge the oppressors with knowledge, reason, and truth.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s father, Allama Domki vowed to renew their commitment to the martyr's legacy. "Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah was not just a hero of Lebanon, but a hero for all Muslims around the world," he said. "His anniversary will be observed with great respect, and we will reaffirm our pledge to continue his struggle."