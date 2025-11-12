TTP claims responsibility for Islamabad court bombing

AhlulBayt News Agency: A powerful explosion shook Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least twelve people dead and twenty others injured near the Islamabad High Court, according to hospital officials.

According to Mehr, emergency sirens blared across the city as rescue teams and ambulances rushed the wounded to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors warned that the death toll could rise, AFP reported.

Security sources said the attack appeared to be a suicide bombing, with the perpetrator detonating explosives after passing a security checkpoint in the heavily guarded judicial district. Forensic teams cordoned off the site, scouring the rubble for clues as investigators worked to determine the type of explosives used.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the assault, denouncing it as a “cowardly act of terrorism” and pledging that those responsible “will not escape justice.”

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, later claimed responsibility, saying the bombing was carried out in retaliation for the government’s ongoing security operations in Pakistan’s northwestern regions.

The attack marks one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in the capital in recent years, raising fresh concerns over the resurgence of militancy in the country despite intensified counterterrorism efforts.

....................

End/ 257