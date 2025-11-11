14 soldiers injured in bomb blast in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani media have reported an attack on a military college in South Waziristan on Monday, leaving two terrorists dead.

At least two terrorists were killed during an attack on Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan on Monday as security forces conducted a clearance operation at the educational facility, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), English newspaper Dawn website reported.

The military’s media wing said the initial attempt by the terrorists to breach the perimeter security was foiled by the “vigilant and resolute response by own troops”.

However, the attackers then rammed an explosives-laden vehicle against the main gate of the college, causing it to collapse and damaging an adjacent structure. The terrorists then entered the educational facility and were “cornered in the college’s administrative block”.

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating two khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” said the ISPR.

