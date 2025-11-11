Indian Police Invoke ‘anti-Terror’ Law After Delhi Blast

Indian television channels reported that at least 20 people were also wounded in the blast.

Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, who visited the site of the blast as well as Lok Nayak Hospital where the dead and injured were taken, promised an in-depth probe into the incident.

“We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public,” Shah said.

But by Tuesday morning, police appeared to be focusing on the possibility that the explosion was an intentional act, rather than an accident. Multiple Indian news agencies reported that the Delhi Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the country’s main law to combat acts of alleged terrorism, and the Explosives Act, which punishes the illegal purchase and use of incendiary materials.

Officially, though, law enforcement agencies had not pinpointed a cause for the explosion, which occurred near the underground metro station at the popular tourist destination, also known as the Lal Quila.

The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh region and India’s financial capital, Mumbai, were placed on high security alert in the wake of the incident, Indian media reported. So too were nearby sites, including Indira Gandhi International airport, according to a statement by India’s central police force.

In videos shared online, the wreckage of several cars could be seen on a congested street in the old quarter of Delhi as police poured into the area to secure it and push back gathering crowds.

The explosion caused six vehicles and three autorickshaws to catch fire, according to New Delhi’s deputy fire chief.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast happened shortly before 7pm (13:30 GMT).