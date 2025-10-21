Senior Iranian Shia scholar offers condolence over passing of former president of Al-Azhar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has issued a message offering condolence over the passing of a senior member of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Omar Hashim.

Sheikh Hamid Shahriari hailed the former president of Al-Azhar for a lifetime of defending Islam, settling misunderstandings about Islam and also proposing projects against extremism and sectarian prejudices The top Iranian cleric extended condolences to the Egyptian nation, bereaved family and the students of late Ahmad Omar Hashim.



Dr. Ahmad Omar Hashim, aged 84, passed away on October 7 after a prolonged illness. A leading figure in the modern history of Al-Azhar University and foremost authority in the field of Hadith studies, Ahmad Omar Hashim left behind a legacy of scholarship, devotion and lifelong service to Islam.



