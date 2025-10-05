Israeli Army Intensifies Strikes Across Gaza, Targets Civilians and Aid Seekers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly campaign across the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday, with intense strikes targeting civilians, particularly in Gaza City.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces bombed more homes and tents today, displacing families and worsening the humanitarian crisis amid a deepening famine.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli attacks persisted throughout Gaza, including a shooting incident in northern Rafah that killed three individuals seeking aid.

Medical sources confirmed that two people were martyred and seven others wounded in Israeli strikes on tents and an aid distribution site in central Gaza, with victims taken to Al-Awda Hospital.

Israeli forces reportedly bombed Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, completely destroying the building. No casualties were reported.

Ahli Hospital in Gaza received the body of a child who had gone missing after an Israeli airstrike on a house in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Casualties were also reported following Israeli strikes on residential buildings near the al-Tayaran junction in Gaza City.

Four martyrs were transferred to Nasser Hospital and one to Aqsa Hospital after dawn attacks in various areas.

Several civilians were injured when Israeli forces bombed upper floors of residential buildings on al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City.

Israeli forces continued their assaults across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring more civilians, including women and children.

Multiple casualties occurred near aid distribution points where Israeli forces targeted people seeking assistance.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that additional deaths were recorded today as wounded individuals succumbed to injuries from recent Israeli attacks.

/129