Al-Azhar warns of AI-driven Islamophobia in Indian election video

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Azhar’s Observatory for Combating Extremism has issued a warning about the misuse of artificial intelligence to incite hatred against Muslims in India.

The statement followed concerns over a video circulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, which the observatory claims used AI tools to generate Islamophobic election content. The video was posted on the party’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on September 15, 2025.

According to the observatory, the video portrays Muslims as a “demographic threat” and spreads dangerous narratives designed to provoke fear and hatred within society.

It further stated that such content represents “a blatant form of Islamophobia and hate speech that contradicts human values and the Constitution based on citizenship and justice.”

The observatory also warned that using AI to fabricate political propaganda “sets a dangerous precedent for election campaigns and poses serious risks to civil peace and religious coexistence.”

Al-Azhar called on India’s Election Commission to urgently investigate the legality of the video. It also urged authorities to establish strict digital regulations governing the use of AI in political campaigns and to enhance oversight of online platforms to curb the spread of hate speech.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that modern technologies should “serve humanity, development and the promotion of social peace, not become tools for division and incitement.”

