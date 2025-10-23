Mosque leader: We have a voice, we don’t need saving

AhlulBayt News Agency: A female leader at East London Mosque has responded to accusations of excluding women from a charity run, stating that Muslim women have agency and do not need rescuing by outsiders unfamiliar with Islamic values.

East London Mosque in Tower Hamlets faced intense media scrutiny and received hate mail after organizing the Muslim Charity Run, which was open to men, boys of all ages, and girls under 12. Communities Secretary Steve Reed expressed his dismay over the event.

The mosque explained that women typically prefer women-only events, but due to low interest this time, a separate race for women couldn’t be held.

The mosque emphasized that hate crimes are the most pressing issue for Muslim women, noting a surge in abuse since the event was publicized. Messages ranged from violent threats to supportive notes.

Sufia Alam, head of programmes and director of the Maryam Centre, said no complaints came from the congregation and criticized assumptions made by outsiders.

She clarified that the event was tailored for men and children, and although women were invited, only one or two expressed interest, making a separate race unfeasible.

Alam stressed that the mosque reflects the community’s wishes and that women have autonomy and comfort in women-only spaces.

Junaid Ahmed, the mosque’s CEO, noted that increased attention brings security risks, prompting heightened protection measures for staff and worshippers.

He highlighted the diverse roles Muslims play in British society and called for a culture that celebrates freedom and diversity.

Alam shared that many women fear walking alone due to hate crimes and reaffirmed her lifelong commitment to women’s rights and empowerment.

She described the mosque’s inclusive efforts, including women on the board, steering groups, and youth initiatives, and rejected the notion of male dominance.

Alam also listed various activities women have participated in at the mosque, such as sports and training programs aimed at improving health and wellbeing.

Shaista Gohir, head of the Muslim Women’s Network, criticized the disproportionate focus on the run, suggesting it stems from anti-Muslim sentiment rather than genuine concern for equality.

She urged Muslim institutions to self-reflect on inclusivity but cautioned against making assumptions about women’s participation.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is reportedly reviewing the case following media coverage, while the mosque plans to launch a women’s health hub and reassess next year’s event format.

