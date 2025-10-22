Case Registered Against Three women For Offering prayers in Pune, India

AhlulBayt News Agency: After a viral video of three unidentified women offering prayers inside the historic Shaniwar Wada complex in Pune, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against them. BJP’s Member of Parliament Medha Kulkarni and members of several Hindu organizations protested against the offering of prayers at the site.

According to Pune City Police, an FIR was filed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1959, for allegedly violating rules related to protected monuments.

Sources say that the women offered prayers inside the complex around 1:45 PM on Saturday. Following this, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filed a formal complaint with the Pune City Police.

On Sunday, BJP’s MP Medha Kulkarni and members of a local right-wing organization held a protest over the incident. They also performed religious rituals at the spot where the prayers were offered, calling it a “purification ceremony.” Police have increased security around Shaniwar Wada.

A police officer stated, “We have registered a case under relevant provisions of the AMASR Act. The law provides penalties for prohibited activities within protected monuments.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane responded to the incident and the BJP’s “purification” ritual, saying that Shaniwar Wada is a symbol of Hindu bravery and holds deep emotional value for the Hindu community.

He questioned whether Muslims would allow Hindus to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali. He emphasized that prayers should only be offered at designated places. Rane also voiced support for the Hindu activists who raised the issue.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said: