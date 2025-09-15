Al-Azhar forms committee to establish museum of Muslim scientific heritage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has formed a specialized scientific committee to explore the establishment of a museum dedicated to documenting the scientific heritage of Muslim scholars in Egypt.

According to El-Balad, the committee will conduct a comprehensive study aimed at showcasing the civilizational and scientific contributions of Muslims throughout history.

The proposed museum will feature the achievements of Muslim and Arab scholars and highlight their role in advancing global human civilization.

Mahmoud Siddiq, Vice President for Graduate Studies and Research at Al-Azhar University, has been appointed to lead the committee, which will include several university officials and professors.

The committee’s study will examine Islamic civilization’s contributions to various fields of basic science and their practical applications, emphasizing key tools and inventions developed by Muslim scholars.

It will also propose the creation of physical models representing these achievements and assess their cultural and scientific significance.

Additionally, the committee will develop an architectural vision that aligns with the museum’s cultural and scientific mission.

This initiative marks a significant step in Al-Azhar’s broader efforts to revive Islamic heritage and educate future generations about the ethical and intellectual legacy of Muslim scholars who helped shape a shared human civilization.

/129