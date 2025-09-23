Over 1,000 Christian priests condemn Israeli crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A thousand Christian priests from around the world have launched a campaign entitled “Priests against Genocide” in protest at the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, Christian clergy in Italy have launched the campaign to call for an end to the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative has attracted hundreds of Christian clergy from around the world who have condemned the ongoing war and famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Although the campaign began in Italy, almost a thousand priests and clergymen around the world have responded, said Father Rino Marsca, the campaign leader.

He celebrated the Corpus Christi Mass wearing a vestment in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

The campaign, which began on WhatsApp on August 16 with dozens of participants, has grown to almost a thousand priests, most of them Italian, Marsca, a priest in the diocese of Montura, near Naples in southern Italy, said.

Marsca explained that the campaign now includes priests from all continents and 28 different countries.

Continuing to call for peace while genocide is taking place means not allowing evil to triumph again, he stated.

Marska believes that this genocide, being carried out by Israel, means that Israelis are once again allowing the ideas of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to triumph, which is what Jewish scholars who oppose the genocide also say.

On why they chose the term genocide in their campaign, he said, “We call a spade a spade. We don’t have money, weapons or political influence, but we have words that change reality. The massacre is happening now and the attack on Gaza City is underway, but we want to say that the way to get rid of hatred is not to fuel it further.”

The campaign’s logo is a painting of a Palestinian child, Muhammad Zakaria, who died of starvation in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of international media outlets have published the image to call for an end to the war and famine in Gaza. The image was designed by Italian artist Gianluca Costantini.

