Araghchi says Yemen crisis should be resolved through inclusive talks

Iran believes the Yemen crisis can only be resolved through dialogue among all Yemeni groups, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his Bahraini counterpart on Wednesday.

Araghchi told Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani that Tehran was concerned about rising tensions in southern Yemen and urged regional countries to work to preserve Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity.

During the phone call, the two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and broader regional developments.

Al Zayani, for his part, underscored the need to maintain peace and stability in Yemen and the wider region.

Both sides expressed hope that ongoing efforts would help resolve existing problems, safeguard Yemen’s unity, and strengthen stability in the country.