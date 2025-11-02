India’s First Full-Scale “Fill the Jail” Against Waqf Act Held Under AIMPLB Campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful show of unity, thousands of people gathered in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, this week to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, which Muslim organisations have described as a “black law” and a “direct attack on religious freedom.”

The protest, organised by the Tehaffuz Auqaf Committee Jalgaon (Save Waqf Committee), was held under the banner of the “Jail Bharo Andolan”, a movement initiated by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Despite not receiving police permission, Jalgaon became the first district in India to conduct the full-scale agitation peacefully.

Earlier this month, the AIMPLB had attempted a similar protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12, but this time, the call resonated strongly in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

The protest began with a two-hour sit-in, after which nearly 2,000 protesters were detained by police and kept at the Zila Peth police station. They were released later in the evening.

Speaking to reporters, organiser Farooq Shaikh said, “We surrendered to the police voluntarily. This movement involved not only Muslims but people from all communities and political backgrounds who believe in justice, equality, and the Constitution.”

He added, “Jalgaon has peacefully led this national movement. Our message is clear: we will not accept this unconstitutional law at any cost.”

A delegation led by Mufti Khalid, President of the Tehaffuz Waqf Committee, met Additional Collector Shrimant Harkar and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India containing five key demands.

The demands include:

Immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 Ending the central government’s control over Waqf properties Establishment of independent and transparent Waqf boards run by the community Strict action against encroachment and illegal transfer of Waqf land Extension of the e-registration deadline for mosques, madrasas, and dargahs (currently set for December 5th)

Mufti Khalid strongly criticised the amendment, saying, “This law not only interferes with our religion but also takes away our right to govern our institutions. Our elders chose to stay in India at the time of Partition because they believed in justice and equality.”

He added, “This movement is to protect that promise — by bringing faith, the Constitution, and justice together.”

Citing the Indian Constitution, he said the amendment violates Articles 25 to 30, which guarantee freedom of religion and protection of minority institutions.

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) extended their support to the protest.

VBA District President Shamibha Bhanudas Patil backed the five demands, saying, “This amendment is a product of Manuwadi and Sanghi thinking, which seeks to limit the social and economic freedom of Muslims.”

He further said, “This is not just a Muslim issue but a national one, as it threatens the secular fabric of our Constitution.”

Despite heavy police presence, the protest remained peaceful throughout. The organisers emphasised that their fight was constitutional and democratic.

With the Jalgaon protest setting a precedent, the AIMPLB plans to expand the “Jail Bharo Andolan” across other states, signalling growing resistance against what many see as a state-led interference in religious and community affairs.

As one protester said before being detained, “We are ready to go to jail, but we will not let anyone take away our waqf, our faith, and our rights.”