INDIA Block CM Candidate: Anti-Muslim Waqf Act will "Thrown into Dustbin"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday said that the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be blocked in Bihar if the INDIA bloc, of which his party is a member, wins the assembly elections and forms the government.

INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into dustbin" if the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance comes to power.

Speaking at a press conference where CPI(ML) Liberation released its manifesto, titled 'Parivartan Sankalp Patra' (charter of commitments), Bhattacharya said, "We will ensure that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not implemented in Bihar. We will ensure the same with regard to all other laws brought in the recent past which seem to be an affront to the federal structure guaranteed under the Constitution."

The Left leader also called the prohibition law, in place since April 2016, "farcical" and said it would be subjected to a "critical review" if the INDIA bloc forms the next government.

He added, "Protection of minority rights, safeguarding of Waqf properties and implementation of the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, prompt action on communal violence and hate speech are some of the important features of our resolution document, which will be implemented if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

