Kalbe Jawad Announces Movement Against Illegal Encroachments on Shia Waqf Properties

“Under the supervision of the District Magistrate, illegal occupation of trust properties is continuously taking place — we will no longer tolerate this.”

A protest was held after Friday prayers under the leadership of Firday Prayers Imam, Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi against the ongoing corruption in the Waqf Hussainabad and the illegal encroachments on its properties.

The protestors marched out of the mosque and demonstrated on Phool Mandi Road. Upon reaching the road, Maulana strongly objected to the inclusion of trust land in the road construction project and declared:

“We will not engage in any dialogue with the district administration until the road work is completely stopped.”

Secretary-General of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind further announced that on Sunday, September 28, a meeting of the Anjuman-e-Matami will be held, after which a major rally and gathering will be announced.

He added:

“The District Magistrate must understand that this is not the first and last protest — rather, we will now continue to demonstrate consistently against the corruption taking place within the trust. Our patience has run out. How long are we expected to tolerate the illegal occupation of Waqf properties?”

He warned that from now on, one Anjuman will protest every day, and until the road construction is halted, no dialogue will be held with the administration.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi further stated that earlier today, ADM and other concerned officials came on behalf of the District Magistrate to negotiate. They requested that the protest be suspended during talks, but we told them clearly: “Unless the road construction is stopped and corruption in the trust is curbed, we will not enter into any discussion.”

He said:

“The DM claimed that including trust land in the road project is a noble cause for which no compensation will be given. I ask — who gave him the authority to donate trust land without consent and compensation to the trust? If you want to do something noble, then allocate government land for it. The DM’s official residence is large and spacious — let the poor be settled there. Why is it that so-called noble causes are always carried out using Waqf land?”

Maulana added that even those who legally own shops or houses on Hussainabad Trust land face difficulty getting approval for new construction. Yet, with the alleged collusion of government officials, new constructions are freely taking place on the trust land.

He also alleged that land is being allocated in exchange for large amounts of money, and said: “There is no transparent accounting system for the trust’s income, which we have been demanding for years.”

Maulana emphasized that the District Magistrate is merely the caretaker of the Hussainabad Trust — not its owner — and therefore has no authority to allocate its land to anyone.

He also pointed out that in an RTI response, the DM claimed the trust is a private entity and thus not covered under the RTI Act. However, Maulana asserted:

“This is a Shia trust, yet sadly, its income is not used for the welfare of the Shia community. According to the trust deed, neither are students given scholarships for education nor are the poor supported in any way. We demand that the trust’s income be spent in accordance with the trust deed. This trust belongs to the Shia community and is not the property of the government or the DM. It must be handed over to the Shias.”

He concluded by saying:

“The only beneficiaries of Hussainabad Trust’s income have been the officials, who have become millionaires, while the Shia community has gained nothing.”

Maulana announced that if the road construction is not stopped, mourning gatherings will begin holding daily protest demonstrations, the action plan for which will be finalized in the meeting with the Anjuman on Sunday, September 28.