Al-Mustafa University’s India Representative: Women Can Be Spiritual and Practical Role Models for Muslim Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Kamal Hosseini, representative of Al-Mustafa International University in India, has emphasized that women can attain the highest levels of spiritual excellence and serve as both practical and inspirational role models for the Muslim community.

Speaking during a special ethics session at the Zainabiyya School in Lucknow, where female seminary students were present, Hosseini highlighted the central role of women in nurturing and guiding society.

The program provided an opportunity for students to engage with Islamic moral teachings and better understand the prominent role women have played throughout history.

Focusing on the theme “Female Exemplars in the Quran”, Hosseini stressed that spiritual growth is not confined to men, noting that women can also achieve lofty ranks.

He cited the examples of Lady Maryam (Mary), Lady Asiya, and Lady Fizza, describing them as shining models of morality and spiritual strength whose lives demonstrate women’s immense capacity for attaining perfection.

Quoting Abu al-Qasim Qushayri, Hosseini recounted an incident about Lady Fizza, the servant of Lady Fatima Zahra, who once became separated from her caravan in the desert. When asked about her situation, she responded exclusively through Quranic verses.

Hosseini described this as a vivid example of a woman’s ability to reach elevated spiritual stations, underscoring that such lives can serve as ethical and spiritual guides for students today.

The session was organized to highlight women’s role in raising the moral and spiritual standards of society and to present them as tangible models for students.

It emphasized the importance of female seminary students becoming acquainted with the lives and legacies of outstanding women in Islamic history, and applying those lessons in their own pursuit of ethical and spiritual growth.