Hindutva Group Disturb pro-Palestine rally at Delhi University + video

AhlulBayt News Agency: Students at Delhi University were assaulted by members of the right wing group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday during a protest in support of Palestine. The demonstration, held at the university’s Arts Faculty, was organised by several student groups, including the Fraternity Movement, Muslim Student Federation (MSF), Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), All India Student Federation (AISF), and others

The demonstrators were expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause when the assault occurred, raising serious concerns about freedom of expression and the increasing suppression of dissent on university campuses in India.

Witnesses described the attack as unprovoked and severe, prompting calls for accountability and justice from human rights organizations and student groups.

The pro-Palestine protest at Delhi University turned violent after a right wing mob objected to the Palestinian flag and began chanting Islamophobic slogans. Witnesses reported that stones were thrown and several students, including women, were assaulted. Police detained multiple protestors, sparking outrage among student groups. The Fraternity Movement and SIO condemned the detentions, accusing ABVP members and police of launching an unprovoked attack and disrupting their peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestine.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers physically assaulted the protesters, deliberately targeting and roughing up female students. The violence intensified as the mob began hurling stones and eggs, resulting in serious injuries to several students. Instead of protecting the peaceful demonstrators, the Delhi Police allegedly worsened the situation by using excessive force — including against women — and did so without the presence of female officers, in clear violation of standard procedure.