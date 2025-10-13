Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Demands Gaza Reconstruction, Justice, and True Palestinian Sovereignty

He emphasized that true peace and justice can only be achieved with the creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state — a state where Palestinians can live with dignity, safety, and freedom on their own land.

He stated that the world must ensure this ceasefire becomes a foundation for lasting and fair peace, not just a pause before more destruction.

Hussaini also praised the courageous and principled individuals around the world who played a key role in making this progress possible. He said the war on humanity has exposed the hypocrisy of many governments, but also highlighted the compassion and moral conscience of ordinary people. Their protests and solidarity have kept the hope for humanity alive. This moral awakening must remain active until Palestinians can live free from occupation and fear.

He stressed the need to form a civilian government in Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement and warned against foreign interference. He said no unwanted foreign force should be imposed on the Palestinian people under the pretext of monitoring or maintaining stability. Gaza should be governed according to the will and aspirations of its own people.

Calling for urgent international action, he highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza — severe shortages of food, medicine, and shelter; hospitals in ruins; children studying among the rubble; and people living without basic necessities like clean water and electricity. He said the world can no longer ignore these conditions. There is an urgent need for coordinated global efforts to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals and to restore life and dignity in this devastated region. Every day of delay means more innocent lives lost.

He described the perseverance and resilience of the Palestinian people as a moral beacon for all of humanity. Despite facing unimaginable hardships, the people of Gaza have shown courage, patience, and unshakable faith while defending their land — a struggle that is not only for their own freedom but also for the conscience of humanity.

In conclusion, he expressed hope that this ceasefire would mark the beginning of a just and lasting peace. He said the Palestinian people have paid a heavy price for the world's silence, and now is the time for humanity to stand with them in defense of freedom, truth, and moral responsibility.

He also urged the Government of India to play a principled and active role in the post-war reconstruction of Gaza, to renew its historical support for Palestine, and to strengthen diplomatic efforts for the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state that reflects the will of its people and is recognized by the international community.