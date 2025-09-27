‘Muslim’s faith is incomplete until…’: Indian MP reacts to 'I Love Muhammad' row

AhlulBayt News Agency: Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM on Friday reacted sharply to the controversy over posters with “I Love Muhammad” written on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, questioning why such expressions of faith should be seen as provocative.

“If there is an ‘I Love Mahadev’ group then what is the problem? What is anti-national here? What sort of violence does this promote? If the word is ‘love’ then why is anyone having a problem? I think we have to play the ‘Mohabbat Zindabad’ song from Mughal-e-Azam for these people. If there can be a ‘Happy Birthday PM Modi’ poster then why can’t there be an ‘I Love Prophet Muhammad’ poster?” Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters in poll-bound Bihar's Purnea.

Owaisi also cited Article 25 of the Constitution, saying freedom of religion was a fundamental right. “What is anti-national about this? Which part of this promotes violence? … A Muslim’s faith is not complete until he loves Prophet Muhammad more than everything else in the world. What message are you sending to the world by objecting to this?” he said.

The AIMIM leader also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging selective restrictions. “In UP, the ADGP is saying that new posters will not be allowed. But ‘Happy Birthday Prime Minister’ or ‘Happy Birthday Chief Minister’ will be allowed. Then make a law that nobody in this country will talk about love,” he added.