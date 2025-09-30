India Nearly Doubles Aid to Palestine in 11 Years, Reaffirms Commitment to Two-State Solution

AhlulBayt News Agency: India has continued to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine both bilaterally and through UNRWA, despite the ban imposed on the agency by Israel. It contributes annually $5 million to UNRWA and has provided $27.5 million to the agency since 2020-21.

“India’s developmental assistance, given to Palestine since 2014 is almost double of what was given in the preceding 65 years (around $42 million) and projects worth $40 million are in the pipeline,” said a diplomatic source.

While govt has faced some criticism for its flip-flop over the Gaza issue, like its decision in June this year to abstain from voting on a UNGA resolution for lasting and unconditional ceasefire, it believes India’s overall position, including its long-standing commitment to a 2-state solution, has remain unchanged.

Indian authorities also see as significant that the govt hasn’t voted against any of the 175 resolutions on Israel-Palestine issues in the UN during past 10 years, suggesting India’s voting pattern at UN has remained unchanged.

India was among the 142 countries that voted recently in favour of a UNGA resolution endorsing the New York Declaration that outlined tangible, irreversible and timebound steps for a 2-state solution.

Since the Gaza conflict erupted in 2023, India has had to do a tough balancing act between its increasingly important relationship with Israel and its traditional support for the Palestinian cause.

It has strongly condemned the Oct 7, 2023, terrorist strikes by Hamas, defending Israel’s right to defend itself from acts of terrorism, but equally condemned the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas war and sought respect for international humanitarian law.

While the recent visit by Israeli hardliner Bezalel Smotrich raised eyebrows, govt sees it as a visit purely in his capacity as Israel’s finance minister to sign a bilateral investment agreement. The deal was under discussion for the past six years, before it was finalised last month.

According to Indian authorities, the visit was meant to ramp up India’s economic and financial ties with Israel.“India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At the same time, India has emphasized the need for safe, timely and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine,” said a source, citing Palestinian ambassador Abdullah Shawesh’s recent remark that he is satisfied with India’s position.

India has also been calling for efforts to bring Israel and Palestine closer for early resumption of direct peace negotiations.