Muslim Leaders: Rajasthan Directive on Vande Mataram is ‘Attack on Religious Freedom, Secularism’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rajasthan has once again become the centre of a political storm after the state government decided that the national song, Vande Mataram, will be sung daily in all government schools, colleges, and madrasas. The announcement coincides with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, scheduled for November 7, and has drawn sharp reactions from Muslim organisations and opposition parties.

Vande Mataram was adopted as the national song of India in 1950. It is written in Sanskritised Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s, on 7 November 1875 and was first published in 1882 as part of Chatterjee’s Bengali novel Anandmath.

Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar defended the directive, describing it as a patriotic initiative aimed at fostering unity and respect for the nation among students. “Vande Mataram is our pride; it should be sung in every educational institution. It is a song that binds everyone together,” he said.

Dilawar emphasised that the government’s decision is not directed against any religion, asserting that it is purely a nationalist gesture.

The government has also announced that several programmes will be organised across the state to mark the song’s 150th anniversary, with a focus on celebrating India’s freedom struggle and historical heritage. Dilawar stated that the inclusion of madrasas in the programme is intended to create a sense of patriotic responsibility among all students, regardless of religious background.

However, the announcement has been met with strong opposition from Muslim organisations in the state, who have described the order as an attack on freedom of worship and religious rights. Khanu Khan Budhwali, former Chairman of the Rajasthan Waqf Board, criticised the move, stating, “India is a democratic country where every citizen has the freedom to pray and worship according to his religion. The government has no right to decide who should recite which prayer.”

Budhwali argued that the government is interfering in religious practices instead of addressing the real issues faced by madrasas. He highlighted that many madrasas in Rajasthan continue to struggle with poor infrastructure, outdated curriculum, and lack of employment-oriented training. “If the government truly wants the welfare of madrasas, it should implement educational, infrastructure, and employment-oriented reforms there,” he added.

The controversy has also drawn the attention of political parties, with the Congress accusing the BJP of politicising the issue for electoral gain. Pratap Khachariyawas, a senior Congress leader, said, “Vande Mataram has been sung before, but the BJP is diverting attention from its failures by making it a new issue. They are trying to polarise communities for political advantage.”

Observers note that the timing of the announcement, so close to state-level political campaigns, has heightened suspicions about the government’s intentions, raising concerns over whether minority communities are being targeted in the name of patriotism.

Controversy surrounding madrasas is not new in Rajasthan. During the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot government, a substantial budget was allocated for the modernisation and improvement of madrasas, including curriculum reforms and infrastructure development. The BJP had then criticised the move as Muslim appeasement, highlighting the politicised nature of madrasa-related issues in the state.

Now, with the BJP in power, the focus has shifted from development to mandatory nationalist exercises in religious schools, raising questions about the government’s priorities. Experts argue that such measures risk alienating minority communities, while failing to address the systemic issues that have long hindered educational and social progress in madrasas.

Teachers and students in madrasas have expressed unease and discomfort over the new directive. Imran Sheikh, a madrasa teacher in Jaipur, said, “We teach our students both secular subjects and religious studies. Suddenly mandating a song that is not part of our religious tradition feels like an intrusion. Our priority is to provide quality education, not to participate in political displays.”

Parents have also voiced concerns. Fatima Begum, a mother of two students in a Jaipur madrasa, said, “I respect the nation and its symbols, but my children’s religious beliefs should not be compromised. We want the government to improve teaching, library facilities, and career guidance, not force prayers or songs.”

Legal experts have weighed in, noting that India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion under Article 25, which protects citizens’ right to freely practise, profess, and propagate their religion. Senior advocate Rafiq Siddiqui said, “Mandating a national song in religious institutions could be viewed as an infringement on constitutional rights. While patriotism is important, it should not come at the cost of religious freedom.”

Siddiqui further added, “The government should focus on education reforms, skill development, and employment opportunities in madrasas rather than imposing religiously sensitive practices.”

The Rajasthan controversy reflects a wider national debate over balancing patriotism and minority rights. While the government views Vande Mataram as a symbol of national pride, Muslim organisations argue that forcing participation violates secular principles and personal freedoms.

Experts say that such measures often unintentionally alienate minority communities, creating mistrust and resentment. “Patriotism should be inclusive, not coercive. Encouraging voluntary participation in national events is far more effective than making it compulsory, especially in religious schools,” said Dr Sameer Qureshi, a social analyst focusing on minority education.

Muslim leaders and educators have proposed alternative ways to promote patriotism without encroaching on religious freedoms. Suggestions include:

Voluntary patriotic events for students in madrasas.

Infrastructure and curriculum development focusing on both secular and religious studies.

Career-oriented training and employment support for madrasa graduates.

Inclusive programmes that celebrate India’s diversity alongside national pride.

As the state government prepares to implement the directive, debates are expected to intensify. Civil society groups have called for dialogue between authorities and madrasa representatives to ensure that constitutional rights are respected while promoting national integration.

For now, the controversy highlights the complex intersection of politics, education, and minority rights in Rajasthan. While the government emphasises patriotism, Muslim communities insist that true development and unity cannot be achieved through coercion, but through respect, inclusion, and empowerment.

The Rajasthan Vande Mataram controversy underscores the delicate balance between nationalism and religious freedom. For India’s Muslim community, the focus remains on educational empowerment and safeguarding constitutional rights.

eaders like Khanu Khan Budhwali continue to advocate for reforms in madrasas, emphasising that the welfare of students should take precedence over political agendas.