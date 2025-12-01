Pakistan will Join Gaza Peace Force, But Not in Disarming Hamas: Foreign Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Pakistan is prepared to send its troops as part of an international force to be deployed in Gaza to maintain peace.

However, he clearly stated that Pakistan “will not be part of any effort to disarm Hamas or weaken the Palestinian resistance structure.”

The establishment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF), primarily comprising troops from Muslim-majority countries, is the most important component of the Gaza peace agreement brokered by the United States.

The force’s objectives are to strengthen the ceasefire, ensure effective delivery of humanitarian aid, and help immediately stabilize the administrative structure in Gaza.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has already said it is reviewing the possibility of joining this force, though matters are still at a preliminary stage and much remains to be finalized.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said in a briefing that “whether Pakistani forces will go to Gaza or not is not our decision; sending troops to Palestine is a decision for the government and parliament.”

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, Ishaq Dar confirmed:

“Indonesia had also indicated it would send troops to Gaza, and Pakistan too expressed its willingness.”

He added:

“Then rumours emerged that this International Stabilization Force would disarm Hamas. We are not ready for that. That is not our job; it is the job of Palestinian law-enforcement agencies.”

Dar further stated:

“After consultation with the Field Marshal, the Prime Minister has in principle announced that we will provide forces, but until the Terms of Reference (ToR) and mandate of the force are decided, no final decision can be taken.”