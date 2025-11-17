Russian women visit Imam Reza Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of women active in religious and cultural fields from Russia visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.).

According to Astan News, the Russian pilgrims were welcomed by the servants of the holy shrine upon arrival. Filled with excitement and spiritual longing, they entered the courtyards of the shrine of the “Imam of Kindness,” expressing gratitude for having been granted the opportunity to visit the noble Imam.

After performing their pilgrimage rituals and benefiting from the spiritual blessings of visiting Imam Reza (a.s.), the group attended religious and educational programs arranged for them by the Europe and Central Asia Department of the Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Office. The programs took place in the Ravaq al-Melal (Hall of Nations) of the holy shrine.

During this spiritual gathering, Hojjat al-Islam Davoud Dehnavi, a religious scholar, delivered a speech highlighting the virtues and qualities of Imam Reza (a.s.) as well as the significance of his pilgrimage. He noted that millions of people from around the world visit Imam Reza (a.s.) holy shrine every year, reflecting the esteemed status of the eighth Imam among Shia Muslims.

Referring to a narration from Imam Jawad (a.s.), he explained that according to this luminous hadith, the reward for visiting Imam Reza (a.s.) is among the greatest and most virtuous of pilgrimages.

Hojjat al-Islam Dehnavi also spoke about the etiquette of pilgrimage to Imam Reza (a.s.) and provided a brief explanation of the phrases recited in the Permission to Enter supplication usually read before entering the sacred shrine.

It is worth noting that visiting the Qur’an Museum of Astan Quds Razavi, participating in a group pilgrimage under the “Ziyarat-e Rezvan” program, and receiving blessed and cultural gifts from the shrine authorities were among the other activities organized for this group of Russian pilgrims.

..................

End/ 257