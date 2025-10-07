Astan Quds Razavi Custodian: Scholars Must Expose Enemy Conspiracies and Defend Essence of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, has urged Muslim scholars to confront the enemies’ plots aimed at dividing the Islamic world and distorting the image of Islam, calling unity the foundation of strength and progress among Muslims.

In a meeting with Sunni scholars and clerics from North Khorasan, he said the mission of today’s religious leaders is to enlighten society and reveal the conspiracies targeting Islam, the Holy Qur’an, and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Although the call for unity has been repeated many times, it is still a vital necessity,” Hojatoleslam Marvi said, noting that the enemies of Islam have promoted deviant ideologies such as Wahhabism among Sunnis and Bahaism among Shiites to create discord within the Muslim Ummah.

He recalled that during the time of the Prophet (PBUH), Islam united scattered and ignorant tribes into a powerful civilization whose influence stretched to Spain. “If it were not for the betrayal of some rulers, the potential of Islam could have achieved far greater expansion,” he added.

Marvi stated that the enemies have studied the history of Islam and understood its power, seeking to redirect its energy toward internal divisions instead of scientific and social advancement.

Describing the creation of Israel as a Western project to prevent the spread of Islam, he said: “If there were no barriers before Islam and the Qur’an, their logic and message could transform the entire world. Acts like burning the Qur’an only reveal the enemies’ helplessness and rage.”

He emphasized that the ultimate goal of today’s hostilities is not merely the Islamic Republic or the Islamic Revolution, but the preservation of Israel’s security in the Middle East. “Israel serves as the outpost of Western interests and receives full military, financial, and media support to counter Islamic progress,” he stated.

Hojatoleslam Marvi warned that Western powers are attempting to destabilize Iran by fueling internal divisions and using issues such as the nuclear program as excuses, despite being fully aware of Iran’s peaceful activities.

Concluding his remarks, he underscored that in such critical times, the responsibility of scholars is to expose deception, enlighten public opinion, and protect the essence of Islam through unity, truth, and vigilance.



