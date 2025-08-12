Al-Abbas Shrine Rituals Department announces registration of +14,000 processions to participate in Arbaeen season

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussayni Bodies announced the registration of more than 14,000 processions from inside and outside Iraq to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage season for the year 1447 AH.

The department issued 14,368 legal guarantees for the mourning and service processions participating in the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) from inside and outside Iraq, which are: Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, India, UK, Afghanistan, Turkey, Germany, USA, France, the Netherlands, Oman, Sweden, Tanzania.

The department staff worked on entering the information of the Hussayni processions and organisations and compiling it into a unified database to ensure the organisation and coordination of their work, maintain their general contexts, and supervise the registration process of the Hussaini and service processions and their entry; with the aim of organising their work and securing the places allocated to them during the major Ziyarats.



