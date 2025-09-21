Ayatollah Isa Qassim condemns Arab complicity in Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain’s leading Shia cleric has condemned the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, accusing certain Arab and Muslim governments of aiding the Zionist regime’s crimes in the besieged territory.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim stated on Saturday via X that Gaza is enduring a suffocating and dire situation, while the Arab and Muslim world faces a brutal assault from Zionist and American extremists.

He criticized the conduct of some regional governments, accusing them of supporting Israel with vast resources, suppressing resistance movements within their own countries, and waging a harsh campaign against Islam.

Ayatollah Qassim warned that the silence and complicity of these governments will only worsen the suffering of Palestinians and intensify the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

According to reports, at least 65,208 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed, and 166,271 others wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military campaign in Gaza.





