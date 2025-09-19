Islamic Relief Reaches Over 100,000 People in Pakistan’s Devastating Floods

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Heavy monsoon rains, flash floods, and water releases from Indian dams have unleashed unprecedented destruction across Pakistan, with more than 6.9 million people affected nationwide. Punjab province has borne the brunt of the disaster, where thousands of villages and homes have been washed away.

Islamic Relief teams mobilized within hours of the flooding to support families who lost homes and livelihoods. In the first 48 hours alone, the organization reached over 100,000 people with life-saving assistance. Relief efforts included providing safe drinking water, distributing food packages and hot meals, setting up temporary shelters, and delivering hygiene and dignity kits, including special provisions for newborns.

According to provincial authorities, more than 4,000 villages and 8,400 homes in Punjab have been destroyed. Approximately 100,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas of Sindh province and along the Indus River.

Islamic Relief emphasized that beyond meeting immediate needs, its teams are working to restore dignity and hope for flood-affected families. Volunteers continue to operate in submerged towns and devastated villages, focusing on long-term recovery alongside urgent humanitarian relief.

As Pakistan struggles to cope with the aftermath, aid groups warn that the scale of destruction requires sustained international support to help communities rebuild their lives.

