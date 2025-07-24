Representative of Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Int’l University for Central Asia Visits ABNA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On July 24, 2025, Hojat al‑Islam Mohseni, the Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University representative for Central Asia, paid a visit to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency - ABNA - in Qom. During the visit, he met with the agency’s managers to discuss avenues for deeper collaboration and media engagement.

Hojat al‑Islam Mohseni praised the strong capacity of Central Asian countries to promote the teachings of AhlulBayt (a.s.). He emphasized that the people in those regions maintain sincere love and devotion to AhlulBayt (a.s.) and Iran, and actively observe rituals such as Ashura and other religious commemorations, signifying a fertile ground for sustained outreach.

He further expressed readiness for systematic and continuous coordination between the office of Al‑Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University in Central Asia and ABNA to better cover events and developments related to AhlulBayt (a.s.) followers in those countries.

In response, ABNA reaffirmed its commitment to reflecting religious events and community news from the region, underscoring the importance of media synergy with Al‑Mustafa’s Central Asian representation.

