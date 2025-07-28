Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Int’l University Representative in S. Africa Visits ABNA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Hamidreza Haghighi, the representative of Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University in South Africa, visited ABNA News Agency during his presence at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom.

During this visit, a meeting was held between Hojat al-Islam Haghighi and Hassan Sadraei Aref, Director of ABNA, where they discussed the available opportunities for mutual cooperation.

AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency - ABNA - is a media outlet dedicated to covering news related to Shiite communities around the world. It operates under the supervision of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and publishes news in 27 languages.

