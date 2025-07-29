Representative of Al-Mustafa University in Burkina Faso visits ABNA News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al-Islam Alireza Haddad, the representative of the Al-Mustafa University in Burkina Faso, while attending the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom, visited the editorial office of the ABNA news agency and was informed about the activities of the international news agency.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the presence of Hojjat al-Islam Alireza Haddad and Hassan Sadraei Aref, the managing director of the ABNA news agency, and discussions were held on the benefits of mutual capacities and synergy in various fields.

In this meeting, Hojjat al-Islam Alireza Haddad emphasized the readiness of the Al-Mustafa University's representative in Burkina Faso to support the reporting of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in this country.

