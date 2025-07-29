Photos: “Media, Resistance and the Arba’een Covenant” Meeting at ABNA News Agency

  1. Home
According to the Ahlul Bayt International News Agency (ABNA), the “Media, Resistance and the Arba’een Covenant in the Light of the Global Slogan of Arba’een 1447; I Am on the Covenant” meeting was held yesterday Monday, July 28, 2025, at ABNA News Agency meeting hall in Qom. In this meeting, Dr. Kamal Akbari, a professor of communications and media researcher, and Professor Issa Blokat, a television program producer, presented their topics.

29 July 2025 - 08:25
News ID: 1712607
Source: Abna24

