Iran praises South Africa’s bold condemnation of US-Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Amir Hatami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, says South Africa's firm stance on condemning the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran is “courageous and commendable.”

Hatami made the remarks while meeting with visiting chief of the South African National Defense Force, Rudzani Maphwanya on Tuesday, saying the two countries pursue an anti-colonial, anti-arrogance and justice-seeking approach, especially in the international arena.

“In the 12-day imposed war, South Africa's resolute stance in condemning the Zionist regime and the United States was courageous and commendable,” he said, referring to the act of aggression Israel launched against Iran on June 13.

Hatami also referred to the US-backed Israeli crimes in Gaza, and praised the South African government for filing a genocide case in the International Court of Justice, calling it Pretoria's courageous move that will remain in history.

Today, Gaza needs practical support from governments and international institutions, he said, adding that “Unfortunately, with the influence of the United States and some Western powers, this support is more verbal than practical amid the ongoing Israeli crimes.”

General Maphwanya, for his part, delivered the message and greetings from the minister of defense and the president of South Africa to the nation and government of Iran.

“This trip is not only a military one, but has a political message and was carried out at the best possible time to express our heartfelt feelings to the peace-loving nation of Iran,” General Maphwanya said.

The Republic of South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran have common goals and both will always stand with the oppressed and defenseless people of the world, he said.

....................

End/ 257