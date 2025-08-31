Iran ready to counter any threat at all levels: Army Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said the Armed Forces, guided by the Leader, stand fully prepared to defend the nation and neutralize enemy plots.

Major General Amir Hatami said that Air Defense is on the frontline of protecting the country's skies, and in the 12-day imposed war, it proved ready to face threats at any level.

He stressed that all martyrs and fighters of the recent imposed war displayed sacrifice in defense of the Revolution and their beloved homeland. Enemies, he added, pursued malicious goals against Iran, but the Iranian nation and the Armed Forces, guided by the Leader, neutralized their conspiracies with cohesion and resilience.

Major General Hatami highlighted that the martyrs, with deep awareness of the global arrogance system’s sinister plans against Iran’s independence and security, gave the highest meaning to selfless sacrifice, ensuring the nation’s continued pride.

The Army Chief noted that Iran’s brave soldiers, using all defensive capacities, are fully ready to protect the country’s sovereignty and national interests against enemies. He vowed that the Armed Forces would stand until the last breath to fulfill the lofty ideals of the Revolution and the martyrs.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

