Commander: I.R.G.C. is fully prepared to strike the enemy again

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) says that the force is fully prepared to inflict the same blows to the enemy.

Major-General Mohammad Pakpour made the remark during on Thursday a meeting with Major General Amir Hatami, the chief commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pakpour said that the Armed Forces of Iran successfully thwarted the most intense and complex war and sedition on the country with the epic support from the nation.

Highlighting the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the resilience of the people, he said that the Israelis were forced to alter their calculations after witnessing “the promised hell” in the final days of the war.

Iran will not relent the enemy, he said, adding that if attacked, the country will resume the war from the point it was halted.

For his part, the commander of the Army vowed to defend Iran shoulder to shoulder with the I.R.G.C.

Calling the Israeli regime “a threat to the entire region,” he said Hatami said that if given the chance, the Israeli regime would attack other countries in the region as well.

On July 13, Israel carried out an unprovoked attack on Iran, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. The war was halted on June 24 after the Tel Aviv regime requested a ceasefire following retaliatory missile strikes by Iran.