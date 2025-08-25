Iran’s Army Commander emphasizes readiness, strategic vigilance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, stated that today, Islamic Iran holds a distinguished position among the countries of the region. He stressed that any adversary must understand that the proud and capable forces of Iran’s army are fully prepared—just as they have been in the past—to deliver a powerful and regret-inducing response to any reckless act of aggression, with unwavering strength and determination.

According to IRNA, he reaffirmed the importance of keeping the army’s capabilities up to date and emphasized the need to draw on the valuable lessons of past conflicts, particularly the 12-Day War, to enhance enemy recognition, threat assessment, and self-awareness.

Major General Hatami further highlighted that preparing for future challenges, studying the nature of modern warfare, and reinforcing defense capabilities are critical responsibilities. He called for sustained efforts to preserve morale, vitality, and continuous dedication in the pursuit of national strength and sovereignty.

