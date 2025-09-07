Army Chief: 12-day war revealed depth of western support for Israel, strengthened Iran’s defense resolve

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a tour of army units in Isfahan, Tabriz, and Hamedan, Major General Amir Hatami, Chief of Iran’s Army, reflected on the recent 12-day conflict, stating that Iran’s confrontation was not solely with Israel, but with the advanced military technologies and strategic backing provided by Western and NATO countries to the Tel Aviv regime.

“They gave the enemy everything it needed,” Hatami said, noting that whenever Israel faced operational shortcomings, its allies stepped in to assist. He emphasized that the war, though brief, offered critical lessons for Iran’s Armed Forces, particularly through direct engagements and aerial confrontations involving Iranian pilots.

These experiences, he stressed, must be carefully documented for future preparedness.

According to IRNA, Hatami asserted that the enemy’s goal was to destabilize the Islamic Republic by sowing internal discord. However, he said, the Iranian people responded with unwavering support for their Islamic establishment, leading to a surprising and decisive defeat for the aggressors.

He dismissed the nuclear issue as a mere pretext, claiming that the enemy had a broader, more detailed plan aimed at undermining Iran’s national strength. “They sought to dismantle our missile capabilities,” Hatami said, “but instead, our missile power brought them to their knees until the very end.”

Calling for enhanced military readiness, Hatami warned that the enemy remains deeply hostile and unrestrained in its actions. He concluded by urging Iran’s military personnel to transform threats into strategic opportunities, reinforcing the nation’s defense posture in the face of ongoing challenges.

