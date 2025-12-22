Iran Army Chief warns of firm response to any hostile action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Emphasizing vigilance and full readiness, Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami warned that the country’s armed forces remain firmly committed to countering any hostile actions with determination.

According to Mehr, during an inspection tour of army units in western Iran, Hatami assessed the troops’ operational preparedness and combat capabilities. He said forces deployed along the borders are in high spirits and that military equipment and resources have been upgraded based on lessons learned from the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime.

Hatami stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any threat and are continuously strengthening their readiness across all scenarios, including asymmetric warfare.

“All enemy movements are under constant surveillance,” he said, adding that Iran would respond decisively to any acts of aggression.

The visit highlights Iran’s focus on maintaining elevated readiness in sensitive border areas and delivering a clear deterrent message to potential adversaries.

