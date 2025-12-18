  1. Home
Supreme Leader Appoints New Commanders of Iran Air Force

18 December 2025 - 16:31
News ID: 1763363
Source: Mehr News
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Alireza Elhami and Brigadier General Bahman Behmard as the new commanders of the Iranian Air Defense and Air Force, respectively.

The two new commanders formally took up their posts at a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, attended by Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami and other senior military officials.

